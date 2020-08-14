Last updated on Aug 15, 2020, 12:20 pm
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Liz Kennedy, a successful on-air beauty expert and businesswoman, is about to change the beauty product industry.
She is launching a new beauty tool, expected to be released in Spring of 2021.
Kennedy joined forces with CTZN Cosmetics over two years ago in order to develop the new product and ensure that it incorporates the cutting edge beauty technology, all in one device.
Kennedy is already a part of the legacy beauty world, and has worked for top brands such as Tweerzerman, L'Oreal, and Skyn Iceland.
Both as an on-air expert and a producer of her own digital makeover show, Kennedy has gained experience with all types of beauty products.
It won't be wrong to say that Kennedy knows the beauty industry inside out.
Kennedy is now gaining a new type of knowledge due to the personal relationship content creators can have with their followers on social media.
This, combined with her relationships with top beauty influencers, has made Kennedy an expert on intimate and trendy content as well as on what consumers want.
Kennedy also uses her platform to help women dealing with postpartum depression and trauma.
Kennedy has recently closed her seed round of funding ($500,000) led by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer and Lisa Schimnowsky, CEO of the CBD beverage brand G & Juice.
Her existing audience, experience, and her understanding of the market, along with the fact that the beauty product market is actually booming despite the COVID-19 pandemic, will undoubtedly grant success to Kennedy and her team.
