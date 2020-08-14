Liz Kennedy, a successful on-air beauty expert and businesswoman, is about to change the beauty product industry. She is launching a new beauty tool, expected to be released in Spring of 2021. Kennedy joined forces with CTZN Cosmetics over two years ago in order to develop the new product and ensure that it incorporates the cutting edge beauty technology, all in one device.

Details Kennedy is the perfect person to launch a beauty product

Kennedy is already a part of the legacy beauty world, and has worked for top brands such as Tweerzerman, L'Oreal, and Skyn Iceland. Both as an on-air expert and a producer of her own digital makeover show, Kennedy has gained experience with all types of beauty products. It won't be wrong to say that Kennedy knows the beauty industry inside out.

Influence Her experience as a content creator has been beneficial too

Kennedy is now gaining a new type of knowledge due to the personal relationship content creators can have with their followers on social media. This, combined with her relationships with top beauty influencers, has made Kennedy an expert on intimate and trendy content as well as on what consumers want. Kennedy also uses her platform to help women dealing with postpartum depression and trauma.

Beauty tool She has recently closed her seed round of funding