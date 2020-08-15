As part of the Independence Day offerings, Airtel has announced that it will provide free 1,000GB data to all the customers who purchase a new Xstream Fiber Home Broadband connection. According to the company, the offer will be available for a limited period of time on all Xstream Fiber plans except for unlimited data plans and prepaid packs. Here's a look at the plans.

Entry-level plan Airtel Xstream Fiber Basic

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Basic plan costs Rs. 799/month. Under this pack, you get 150GB of data at up to 100Mbps along with unlimited local and STD calling. You can also upgrade to unlimited data by paying an additional amount of Rs. 299/month. Moreover, you get complimentary access to Airtel Xstream service which brings Live TV, movies, and TV shows.

Mid-level plans Airtel Xstream Fiber Entertainment and Premium Plans

For medium users, Airtel offers a Rs. 999 Entertainment monthly plan which provides 300GB data at up to 200Mbps speed. There is also a Premium pack for Rs. 1,499/month, which offers 500GB of data at up to 300Mbps speed. Both the plans offer unlimited calling across India and can be upgraded to unlimited data by paying an additional Rs. 299/month.

Information For heavy users, there is a VIP plan

For those looking for an ultra-fast internet plan, Airtel's Rs. 3,999 VIP monthly pack should meet your requirements. It offers unlimited access to high-speed data at speeds of up to 1Gbps. And like all the other plans, it also offers unlimited free local/STD calls.

Bundled benefits The Entertainment, Premium, and VIP plans offer several freebies