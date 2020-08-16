As part of a special offer, Reliance Jio is providing unlimited 4G data and free Jio-to-Jio phone calls for up to five months, to all the customers who purchase a new JioFi 4G wireless hotspot device. However, to avail the offer, customers will have to activate the device with any one of the three JioFi plans available on Jio.com. Here are more details.

Process How to avail the offer?

First, you will have to purchase a new JioFi device and a Jio SIM. You can buy the device and the SIM from a Jio retail store or through Jio.com. Now, to avail the offer, you need to activate the SIM with one of the three JioFi First Recharge Coupons (FRCs) mentioned on the offer page along with Jio Prime membership.

Base pack What do you get with the Rs. 199 plan?

If you opt for the Rs. 199 FRC as well as Jio Prime membership worth Rs. 99, you will get 1.5GB data/day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 calling minutes for non-Jio numbers for 28 days, along with 100 SMSes/day for 140 days. Once the data limit is exhausted, you will get unlimited access to data and on-net voice calls for up to five months.

Information The Rs. 249 FRC offers 2GB data per day

If you activate the device with the Rs. 249 FRC along with Jio Prime membership, you will receive 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 calling minutes for non-Jio numbers for 28 days, as well as 100 SMSes per day for 112 days.

For heavy users With the Rs. 349 pack, you will get 3GB data/day