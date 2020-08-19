In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, millions of Indians, including small business owners, have started transacting digitally. Now, to push this effort forward and make the digital payment ecosystem more inclusive, Reliance Jio is offering the Government of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to JioPhone users. Here is all you need to know about it.

Issue UPI still not mainstream on feature phones

Unlike smartphones, feature phones such as Reliance's JioPhone do not offer a wide range of UPI payment solutions to send money or pay bills. This keeps many low-income people owning these affordable devices from carrying out day-to-day transactions/transfers. The problem is so huge that out of a billion UPI transactions recorded every month, not even a million are from feature phones.

Jio Pay Jio Pay coming as a solution

A few months ago, it was reported that Reliance was working with the National Payments Corporation of India to launch a UPI-powered version of its Jio Pay app on JioPhone - the affordable 4G feature phone it had launched in July 2017. Now, BGR India reports, that app has started rolling out as part of a limited public test.

Features Same features from smartphones to be on offer

As screenshots shared by BGR show, Jio Pay carries all the key features seen in standard smartphone-based UPI apps. You will be able to verify your number, add an account, and use that account for instantly sending and receiving any amount to dedicated UPI ID or bank account. There is also an NFC-powered Tap & Pay feature and an option to check transaction history.

Availability Available to over 1,000 JioPhone connections