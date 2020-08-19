In a major development, Bengaluru-based space tech start-up Pixxel has raised $5 million in seed funding. The investment was led by Blume Ventures, growX ventures, and Lightspeed India, with participation from a number of angel investors, including Inventus Capital India, Stanford Angels, and Ryan Johnson, an earth imaging veteran. Here is more about Pixxel and its work.

Start-up Young start-up with big ambitions

Founded in early 2019 by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, Pixxel is a young start-up geared towards the goal of setting up a constellation of top-grade Earth-imaging satellites. The network, once established, will cover the entire world and produce regular images of geographical features and phenomena in a quality that is not currently possible for imaging satellite systems that are already in orbit.

Work Funding will help with the first satellite launch

Pixxel had received pre-seed funding of $700,000 in 2019, and with the latest round, the start-up will expand its team, develop its image-capturing and data-analysis technology, and set up the constellation. Its first satellite is slated to go up in space later this year, possibly by November, on a Soyuz rocket from Russia, while the second one is expected to follow sometime by mid-2021.

Plan Ultimately, the constellation will have 30 satellites

Once the hardware reaches orbit and is proven to be working, Pixxel plans to have 30 of these satellites, each matching a mini-fridge, by 2022-2023. Awais said, the funding "provides us enough capital for a couple of backup launches in case the first one doesn't go well...[and] it's also enough money for us to achieve our next milestone of having hardware up in space."

Possibilities Data could give valuable insights into the world's problems

Notably, the high-quality data generated by Pixxel's satellite network will be analyzed by the company's proprietary machine and deep learning models. This technology, Pixxel says, will help its customers detect, monitor, and potentially even predict global problems and phenomena. "Our satellites will bring down the benefits of space down to earth and help us see the unseen through a unique dataset," Awais told CNBC.

Quote Here's what Sanjay Nath, Blume's Managing Partner, said about Pixxel