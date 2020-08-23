Rohit Tayade is a young and talented entrepreneur from Pune. As the founder of Realownmedia, he has emerged as the youngest entrepreneur in the city to hold such a venture in his kitty. What sets him apart are his exceptional skills, his dedication, and the fact that he is capable of carrying responsibilities when it comes to the projects that he handles.

Journey From mechanical engineering to digital marketing

Rohit completed his education in mechanical engineering, but his passion for social media platforms has made him quite active in this domain as a social media influencer, blogger and YouTuber. His deep understanding of social media and the web has helped him embark on a new journey towards his passion, and set up his own digital marketing company called Realownmedia.

Skills His social media skills helped him build his own company

As a blogger and YouTuber, Rohit loves to share his ideas and passion before the world on trending subjects. In fact, his love for technology and Bollywood can be seen in his content. Thanks to his expertise and experience in building social media pages, he emerged as an influencer. He used the skills that he learnt all these years to start the said company.

Company Rohit and his company are flourishing, even in the pandemic