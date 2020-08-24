Snob World is the go-to luxury concierge for the one-percenters worldwide. With their insanely luxurious services, Snob World helps fulfill lifestyle visions of CEOs, celebrities, doctors and the wealthiest people from around the world. With such international and exclusive notoriety, you can imagine the over-the-top requests made to the company. Founders of Snob World, Cole and Kelsea Moscatel, have shared their craziest client experiences.

#1 The COVID-19's testing kit crisis

Snob World has a sector called Snob Health, which works with their other healthcare company, Tyko Health. Both the companies offer in-home health services of essential and non-essential medical needs. Once COVID-19 stuck the world, Cole and Kelsea made sure that testing kits were available for their clients, if needed. So, a client from Russia called them one day with a rather strange request.

Solution Testing kits were flown to Russia within hours

The client asked for two testing kits, flown out on a private jet for a safe and quick retrieval, the very next day. It was already past noon in Los Angeles when the request came in, so they pulled all their resources together at the last minute to access the kits, get a jet and a pilot. But the delivery was made in time.

#2 Getting access to award shows

Since Cole and Kelsea started out during the LA awards season, they got clients requesting access to these events. One particular client requested access to all the award shows starting from September to the Oscars in February. Snob World not only made sure that the client and his wife attended all the shows, after-parties and events, they also hired a celebrity stylist for them.

#3 A birthday party in a theme park