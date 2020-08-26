In a bid to revive its pandemic-hit business, ride-hailing giant Uber has launched 'auto rentals' in India. The service is currently available in select parts of the country and aimed at letting you book an auto ride for a given period of time, unlike the conventional approach of booking for a fixed route. Here's all you need to know about it.

Service Book by the hour, pay fixed rate

As Uber explains, under the newly-launched offering, its customers can book an auto and its driver for several hours by paying a fixed amount. This will give you the liberty to go anywhere with the auto and make as many stops as you want along the way. However, there will be a capping on the maximum distance, depending on the package chosen.

Package Base package starts at Rs. 149

The base package of Uber's auto rental starts at Rs. 149 which allows you to book an auto for up to 1 hour and 10 kilometers. If this is not enough, you may choose bigger packages, going up to as much as 8 hours for Rs. 809. The on-demand service will be available to book round the clock, much like other Uber rides.

Caveats But, there are some caveats involved

While the service gives the convenience of a personal vehicle, it must be noted that it can only be used to travel within the city bounds. Further, the package can not be changed once a ride starts. Plus, when you cross the allotted threshold of time or distance, Uber will charge an additional Rs. 9.5 per kilometer or Rs. 1 per minute.

Auto rentals Where auto rentals are available?