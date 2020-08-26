-
In a bid to revive its pandemic-hit business, ride-hailing giant Uber has launched 'auto rentals' in India.
The service is currently available in select parts of the country and aimed at letting you book an auto ride for a given period of time, unlike the conventional approach of booking for a fixed route.
Here's all you need to know about it.
-
-
Book by the hour, pay fixed rate
-
As Uber explains, under the newly-launched offering, its customers can book an auto and its driver for several hours by paying a fixed amount.
This will give you the liberty to go anywhere with the auto and make as many stops as you want along the way.
However, there will be a capping on the maximum distance, depending on the package chosen.
-
Base package starts at Rs. 149
-
The base package of Uber's auto rental starts at Rs. 149 which allows you to book an auto for up to 1 hour and 10 kilometers.
If this is not enough, you may choose bigger packages, going up to as much as 8 hours for Rs. 809.
The on-demand service will be available to book round the clock, much like other Uber rides.
-
But, there are some caveats involved
-
While the service gives the convenience of a personal vehicle, it must be noted that it can only be used to travel within the city bounds. Further, the package can not be changed once a ride starts.
Plus, when you cross the allotted threshold of time or distance, Uber will charge an additional Rs. 9.5 per kilometer or Rs. 1 per minute.
-
Where auto rentals are available?
-
Currently, auto rentals are currently available in six cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.
To book your rental ride, simply launch the Uber app, scroll down to the trip options on the app, and tap on Auto Rentals.
From there, you can add and change destinations according to your requirements.