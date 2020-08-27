A new retail chain called 'Annakoot - God's own cuisine' has announced its arrival in the Indian food and FMCG market. They are blessed by ISKCON Bengaluru and are set to take your dining experience to a whole new level with a sight set on finesse and will to deliver with excellence. Here's all you need to know about them.

Brand Gateway of 'prasadam' for the world

Conceived by restaurateur and entrepreneur Amit Juneja, in association with ISKCON Bengaluru, Annakoot is a chain of multi-specialty stores. Once you visit their sprawling outlets, you will find a wide assortment of Annakoot branded FMCG products as well as bakery products, snacks, sweets, and cooked meals or 'prasadam' making it a one-stop-shop for all your hunger pangs.

The USP of Annakoot is that their prasadam meals are prepared using their own FMCG products. Hence, you can recreate the magic of their delicious food at home with assistance from their specially-trained team, using the ingredients that were used in the meal for your DIY experience.

"With pure intentions and sincere efforts, we are committed to excellence - excellence to provide our consumers with nothing but the best in class FMCG products, services, and memorable experience," Amit Juneja, CEO and MD of Annakoot, said in a statement.

In fact, all meals served at Annakoot are focused on garlic and onion-less 'Sattvik' cuisine, which is pure, light, easily digested, and helpful in leading a calm and healthy lifestyle - something we all need at this time. Further, the organization is heavy on quality-control and is handling everything, from product processing to packaging, in-house to meet the highest hygiene standards.

Notably, Annakoot advisor Mr. Deepak Sondhi said, "Our bodily constitution and mental health are determined by what we eat. That's why we believe in treating the body as a temple and feeding it God's own cuisine." "We should endeavor to evolve to the sattvik state. My association with Annakoot, a sattvik food-chain, will help in achieving this state of mental, physical purity," he added.

Currently, Annakoot has opened two sprawling facilities operational across Delhi-NCR with an enormous workforce which consists of industry veterans and skilled personnel. Eventually, Mr. Juneja and the team from ISKCON plan to open as many as 108 such stores around the world. The company also intends to deliver its products through annakoot.in, an e-commerce website that is currently in the works.

"We at Annakoot aspire to build our legacy of promoting physical and mental well-being by serving Sattvik food and ingredients at our state of art restaurants and outlets," said Ritika Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer of the brand.

