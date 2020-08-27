With the largest media account on TikTok, Shailen Vandeyar, a 25-year-old tech wiz kid from Australasia, is engaging global audiences to become one of digital media's most innovative media moguls. Vandeyar's reach spreads across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. He has a sizable audience on all of these platforms. Without a doubt, Vandeyar has solidified the most robust influencer network in Australasia.

TikTok Vandeyar's TikTok reach has grown tremendously

Shailen Vandeyar started his TikTok account just like anyone else, but his platform grew due to his ability to quickly pick up on the algorithmic boosts in early growth stages of the app. Vandeyar is now carving his own place in history as digital media continues to define the way we interact with products, businesses, and the world around us.

@Laugh He made @Laugh the biggest media account on TikTok

@Laugh, the largest media account on TikTok with 1.2 million engaged users, is super-powered by Vandeyar. As a tech entrepreneur, Vandeyar has had notable success in the digital landscape, ranging from managing content creators to owning and operating @Laugh. Understanding both the powers and limitations of each platform to deliver the unique needs of his clients and community has proved beneficial for Vandeyar.

Content creators He has partnered with leading content creators

To take the media revolution by storm, connections are important. Vandeyar's media prowess and skills allowed him to not only create his own companies and internet presence, but to also partner with content creators like Neil Henry, Michael Fallon, Marty and Michael and Jimi Jackson. Vandeyar is an expert at creating unique opportunities for monetizing these creators' audiences and generating the engagement to match.

Other details Vandeyar can trailblaze a new path in content production