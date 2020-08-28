State-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new initiative called DRONE in India. The project is aimed at promoting online education across the country, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Yupp Master, the ed-tech platform owned and operated by YuppTV. Here is all you need to know about it.

Project Project for Digitally Rich Online Nationwide Education

Evidently, the novel coronavirus pandemic has pushed young Indian students as well as adults to switch to the routine of online learning. To facilitate this sudden shift, BSNL is bringing the Digitally Rich Online Nationwide Education (DRONE) project, wherein it will offer access to the e-learning services from Yupp Master and IIT-B to the subscribers of its broadband network all across India, TelecomTalk reported.

IIT IT literacy, other digital content to be provided by IIT-B

As part of the partnership, IIT Bombay will be providing digital content on a range of learning topics through its 'Spoken Tutorial' methodology. This, the institute says, will cover several subjects required by the masses, including IT Literacy - Java programming, Python, C, Scilab, etc., health and nutrition topics such as breastfeeding awareness, digital divide, and more.

Yupp Master Meanwhile, Yupp Master will offer access to its platform

Along with IIT-B, Yupp Master's e-learning programs will be provided to BSNL subscribers across the country. Yupp Master's classes are all live programs and can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and on any device. The platform also has curated learning material, comprehensive tests, and an "Ask a Doubt 24/7" live question and answer service to clear doubts directly from teachers.

Quote "Best talent in the education sector"

"We have put our best effort in creating an open ecosystem for best talents in the education sector to partner with BSNL and drive the Digital India Program through BSNL's pan-India high-speed broadband network," said BSNL CMD PK Purwar while announcing the partnership.

Details More details regarding DRONE initiative awaited