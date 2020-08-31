To help Indians adjust with the routine of working and studying from home, Mukesh Ambani's home broadband service JioFiber has updated its plans. The company has made significant changes to bring its base plan down to Rs. 399 (with reduced speeds) as well as offer a free trial to those interested in the service. Here's all you need to know about it.

Trial Free 30-day trial on offer

Starting September 1, new JioFiber customers will be allowed a 30-day trial of the service - with unlimited 150Mbps internet, free calling, 4K set-top box, and 10 OTT app subscriptions. The offering is free, but users will have to submit a refundable amount for this connection: Rs. 1,500 for broadband and calling or Rs. 2,500 for broadband, calling, set-top box, OTT services.

Information These OTT services will be provided

The OTT subscriptions provided as part of this trial will be of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioCinema, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi.

Disconnection No questions will be asked upon disconnection

Post-trial, the service can be continued or disconnected according to the choice of the user. In case you choose to discontinue, the company will simply oblige and remove the connection. No questions asked. Also, it must be noted that those who activated their JioFiber connection between August 15 and 31 will be given a JioFiber voucher for the free one-month-trial.

Plans Plans now start at Rs. 399 per month

Previously, JioFiber's monthly plans started at Rs. 699, but now that has changed to Rs. 399. This will get you 30Mbps of unlimited internet with voice calling to anywhere in India, but no OTT services. The next one comes at Rs. 699, with the same benefits as the base plan but a higher speed of 100Mbps.

Plans More expensive plans with more data benefits

In addition to the base plans, JioFiber services will also come at Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,499 per month. The Rs. 999 plan will get you 150Mbps unlimited internet; the Rs. 1,499 plan will bring a 300Mbps fiber connection; the Rs. 2,499 will get a 500Mbps connection; and Rs. 3,499 will get a 1Gbps connection.

Caveats Some important caveats to note

While all the plans promise high-speed unlimited internet, it must be noted that there will be a fair usage policy for each one of them. This means after crossing a certain threshold of data usage, the speed of the internet will reduce. Additionally, Jio is promising asymmetric downloads and upload speeds, something it did not have on offer before.

Benefits All top-end plans will have voice calling and OTT apps

All plans ranging between Rs. 999 and Rs. 3,499 will also have voice calling benefits, 4K set-top box, and 11 or 12 OTT apps (depending on the plan) as standard. The OTT subscriptions included in the top-end plans will be of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi.

Information Existing users can migrate to new plans