Have you ever thought about what goes into the making of a world-famous business magnate? Well, you can find this answer by exploring the life of international businessman Frederick Hutson. Huston rose from humble beginnings in his Brooklyn home- a house he shared with his mother and siblings, and over time became a businessman whose propensity for success has wowed international crowds.

Early ventures A born entrepreneur, Hutson is a risk taker

His foray into entrepreneurship started early on, while he served in the US Air Force. From his late teen to early adult years, he was engaged in successful business ventures, which is a testament to Hutson's strong business acumen. Since Hutson has been a risk taker from the start, his affinity for unabashed risks led to his incarceration at the age of 23.

Incarceration That one venture which got him incarcerated

The venture that did Hutson in was distribution of marijuana through an intricate system that utilized the services of FedEx, the USPS and DHL. He was the mastermind and managed the network on his own, pulling in between $500,000-600,000 in tax-free revenue annually. However, luck ran out and Hutson soon found himself incarcerated for illegally distributing 3,000 kg of marijuana.

Connectivity During his time in prison, he conceptualized a new business

During his 51 months behind bars, Hutson conceptualized a revolutionary business venture. The idea hatched when he noticed that inmates struggle to keep in touch with people on the outside, and realized that this disconnect played a significant role in recidivism. That's when Hutson thought of a solution. He spent years planning so that upon release, he could jump straight into launching activities.

Pigeonly That led to the creation of Pigeonly

Hutson created a company called Pigeonly, the premier provider of communication services between inmates in the US and people around the world. The company allows subscribers to search and connect with inmates. Their services include mailing printed text and images to inmates, and voice communication facilitated by VoIP technology. Pigeonly offered something that these inmates didn't have access to, at a very low cost.

Impact Pigeonly, worth over $3 million, has an international influence