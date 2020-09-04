One of Vadodara's oldest iPhone stores, Marvans Mobile is the city's most popular stop for all things iPhone. In fact, it attracts buyers from all over Gujarat, and even other states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. With over 70,000 followers on social media, Marvans is also one of the rare electronics retail stores to have amassed such amazing fan following and brand value.

Origins Origins of Marvans Mobile

iPhone and Apple hold massive aspirational value for many, but because of their price-tags, they are not easily accessible. Wahid Badami, fondly called Wahid bhai, changed this by opening a store for selling Apple products at affordable prices. In 2013, the first Marvans Store was opened on OP Road, Vadodara, followed by another store in old city, and an accessories-only store in 2017.

Popularity How did Marvans become so popular?

Other than the promise of offering iPhones at the most affordable prices, what helps Marvans in reaching more buyers and followers is its unique marketing campaigns, and the amazing customer service offered by the store and the team there. Another important factor for the store's popularity is the dynamic personality and charm of the owner and founder of the store, Wahid Badami.

Owner Meet Wahid Badami, the mind behind Marvans Mobile

Wahid Badami is a people's person. He likes to personally greets all customers, and even knows many of them by name. Being a young entrepreneur, he understood the importance of digital media and started using social media platforms from the early days of business. He came up with Marvans Mobile's most successful campaigns like "Marvans hai toh mumkin hai" and "Sabse Sasta, Sabse Acha."

New store Marvans is coming up with their own e-commerce store