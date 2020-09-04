Last updated on Sep 04, 2020, 09:33 pm
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
One of Vadodara's oldest iPhone stores, Marvans Mobile is the city's most popular stop for all things iPhone.
In fact, it attracts buyers from all over Gujarat, and even other states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.
With over 70,000 followers on social media, Marvans is also one of the rare electronics retail stores to have amassed such amazing fan following and brand value.
iPhone and Apple hold massive aspirational value for many, but because of their price-tags, they are not easily accessible.
Wahid Badami, fondly called Wahid bhai, changed this by opening a store for selling Apple products at affordable prices.
In 2013, the first Marvans Store was opened on OP Road, Vadodara, followed by another store in old city, and an accessories-only store in 2017.
Other than the promise of offering iPhones at the most affordable prices, what helps Marvans in reaching more buyers and followers is its unique marketing campaigns, and the amazing customer service offered by the store and the team there.
Another important factor for the store's popularity is the dynamic personality and charm of the owner and founder of the store, Wahid Badami.
Wahid Badami is a people's person.
He likes to personally greets all customers, and even knows many of them by name.
Being a young entrepreneur, he understood the importance of digital media and started using social media platforms from the early days of business.
He came up with Marvans Mobile's most successful campaigns like "Marvans hai toh mumkin hai" and "Sabse Sasta, Sabse Acha."
Marvans Mobile has been constantly working toward growing and serving more and more customers, and making iPhones more affordable.
Since Wahid understands the importance of keeping up with the digital time, and staying ahead of the time, Marvans Mobile is soon launching its own e-commerce store to serve people across the country, and make iPhones even more accessible.
