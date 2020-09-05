The Centre on Saturday released the rankings of states and union territories in terms of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). While Andhra Pradesh retained its top spot in the rankings for the year 2019, Uttar Pradesh stood second. Telangana slipped from the second spot in 2018 to the third. This ranking is based on the implementation of the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019.

Details Delhi bags top spot among UTs

Further, the Centre revealed that Uttar Pradesh topped the rankings from North India. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam, topped the rankings from South India, East India, West India, and Northeast India respectively. Delhi bagged the top spot among UTs. While releasing the rankings, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the rankings make states/UTs better places to do business.

Information BRAP focuses on single window system, land administration, etc

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 focuses on areas such as access to information and transparency, single window system, construction permit enablers, land administration, etc.

Quote 'Cooperation and competition will realize $5 trillion economy by 2025'

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We all believe that cooperation on one hand and competition on the other will collectively drive the nation faster towards a $5 trillion economy by 2025." He added, "Business Reform Action Plan of States is a reflection of the confidence our states have, that they can do better and work for the prosperity of the people."

Information 'Government making efforts to streamline business regulation'

Goyal said, "The government has been making efforts to streamline business regulation through single window system, labor law reforms, reforms in the Disputes Act, etc. to make doing business quick and economical." He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for improving India's EoDB Rankings worldwide.

Coronavirus Rankings delayed due to coronavirus pandemic