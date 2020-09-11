Leading French fashion house Louis Vuitton is set to step into the personal protective equipment (PPE) category, in its own distinct way. The company is gearing up to introduce a face shield in the market, one that would come at a price tag of £750 or a little over Rs. 70,000 in the Indian currency. Here's all you need to know about it.

Officially dubbed LV Shield, the new accessory in question comes with an elasticated, monogrammed strap that fits around your head and is finished with golden studs engraved with the label's logo. The visor attached to the strap is trimmed with the brand's signature monogram print and gives the same luxurious vibe as that of other high-fashion LV accessories.

The visor of the face shield can also be flipped upwards to turn the whole protective gear into a peaked cap almost instantly. On top of that, it is light sensitive, which means the shield will transition from clear to dark depending on outdoor sunlight conditions. LV described the accessory as "an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective".

LV Shield has been priced at £750, or nearly Rs. 70,000, and will be going on sale through the label's stores around the world starting October 30. Now, you may wonder who would want to shell this much money for a face shield, but it must be noted that this product is placed as a luxury fashion accessory, targeted at a completely different market.

