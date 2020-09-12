Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 06:48 pm
Shubham Sharma
In a bid to revive its COVID-19-hit commercial flight business, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is planning to start 'flights to nowhere' - trips that would begin and end at the same airport.
The flights, according to a report in The Straits Times, could begin next month itself and may come bundled with benefits for passengers.
Here's all you need to know about this strange offering.
Multiple people familiar with the developments at SIA told The Straits Times that the flag carrier airline of Singapore is looking to launch no-destination flights by the end of October.
The option to book these unique flights would be provided to domestic passengers living near Changi Airport - the hub of SIA.
Each flight is expected to take around 2-3 hours.
To make the no-destination flight more lucrative, SIA could also offer bundled benefits such as staycations at the city's hotels, shopping vouchers for airports, and limousine ferry rides.
"As travel opens, the novelty will certainly wear off. However, when bundled with a staycation, limo transfers, and airport shopping experiences, people will lap it up," said Singapore Air Charter Director Stefan Wood.
Wood had approached SIA for a joint venture for these flights but the talks have since been halted as the airline is proceeding with the plan on its own.
Additionally, Straits Times' sources suggest that the carrier is looking to strike a deal with the Singapore Tourism Board to let interested passengers partially pay for such flights with their state tourism credits.
With this effort, SIA hopes to lift its passenger flight business, which has been severely hit by the spread of COVID-19 and the international travel restrictions imposed to contain it.
And while the entire aviation industry is reeling from this situation, SIA is one of the worst affected ones as it does not operate domestically.
Just recently, it had to cut about 4,300 jobs.
