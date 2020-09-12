In a bid to revive its COVID-19-hit commercial flight business, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is planning to start 'flights to nowhere' - trips that would begin and end at the same airport. The flights, according to a report in The Straits Times, could begin next month itself and may come bundled with benefits for passengers. Here's all you need to know about this strange offering.

Benefits Flights from and to Changi Airport

Multiple people familiar with the developments at SIA told The Straits Times that the flag carrier airline of Singapore is looking to launch no-destination flights by the end of October. The option to book these unique flights would be provided to domestic passengers living near Changi Airport - the hub of SIA. Each flight is expected to take around 2-3 hours.

Bundles Several benefits expected to be bundled

To make the no-destination flight more lucrative, SIA could also offer bundled benefits such as staycations at the city's hotels, shopping vouchers for airports, and limousine ferry rides. "As travel opens, the novelty will certainly wear off. However, when bundled with a staycation, limo transfers, and airport shopping experiences, people will lap it up," said Singapore Air Charter Director Stefan Wood.

Partial payment Partial payment option also being worked upon

Wood had approached SIA for a joint venture for these flights but the talks have since been halted as the airline is proceeding with the plan on its own. Additionally, Straits Times' sources suggest that the carrier is looking to strike a deal with the Singapore Tourism Board to let interested passengers partially pay for such flights with their state tourism credits.

Target Target to revive COVID-19 battered business