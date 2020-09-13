Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of EV maker Tesla, has slammed Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates over his views on the future of electric trucks. He says that the tech legend, currently making headlines for contributing in the fight against COVID-19, has no clue whatsoever about the technology he is talking about. Here's more on what he said.

Comments Gates expressed hopes on electric cars, but doubted larger EVs

In a recent blog post on August 24, Gates claimed that better and cheaper battery technology will eventually make "EVs a realistic option for every car owner." However, when speaking about larger vehicles, aka electric trucks, ships, and jets, the billionaire philanthropist doubted whether current or even future battery technology could be enough to make them mainstream.

Quote This is what Gates wrote

"Even with big breakthroughs in battery technology, electric vehicles will probably never be a practical solution for things like 18-wheelers, cargo ships, and passenger jets. Electricity works when you need to cover short distances, but we need a different solution for heavy, long-haul vehicles."

Solutions Biofuels, electrofuels suggested as possible alternatives

Adding more, Gates said battery packs today are too big and heavy to be used for long-distance travel and possible solutions might include biofuels or electro-fuels. He went on to praise GM, Ford, Rivian, and Bollinger for coming up with all-electric pickup trucks but did not mention Musk's Tesla which has also unveiled Tesla Semi and Cybertruck pickup.

Response In response, Musk said Gates has 'no clue'

Owing to these remarks, one of Musk's millions of fans asked what he thinks about the comments made by Gates. "What's your opinion about Bill Gates' declarations referred to electric trucks?," the fan asked, prompting Musk to reply back with a straight-up "he has no clue". Clearly, Musk is not a fan of Gates's opinion on larger electric vehicles.

Twitter Post You can read his reply here

He has no clue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2020

Previous case They both have clashed before too