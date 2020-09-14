Tata Motors has announced that its Altroz hatchback will be the official partner of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. This will be the company's third car, following the Nexon and Harrier, to be associated with the popular Twenty20 cricket league. With this move, the automaker is looking to generate some buzz and boost sales in the upcoming festive period.

Details What does the partnership entail?

Tata Motors will showcase the Altroz hatchback at all the three stadiums in the UAE where IPL matches will be held. In every match, the player having the highest strike rate will be awarded the 'Altroz Super Striker Trophy' and a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh. Moreover, at the tournament, the batsman with the highest aggregate strike rate will take home the Altroz.

Exteriors Here's recalling the Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is built on ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced) platform and offers a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,501mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Tata Altroz has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The hatchback sports a touchscreen infotainment console enabled with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, there are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Tata Altroz is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine. The former makes 84hp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque, while the diesel motor generates a maximum power of 89hp and 200Nm of peak torque. Both these mills come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Information What about the pricing?