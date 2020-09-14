India's retail inflation stood at 6.69 percent in August, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. Retail inflation, or the rate of increase in consumer prices, is determined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). While retail inflation was lower than economists' estimates, it remained above the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper limit of 6%.

Government data showed that retail inflation stood at 6.69% in August (rural: 6.66%; urban: 6.80%). The retail inflation for July has been revised from 6.93% to 6.73%. The marginal dip goes against estimates by nearly 50 economists, who had expected consumer prices to rise by 6.85% in August, according to a Reuters poll. However, retail inflation remained above the RBI's medium-term range of 4-6%.

Meanwhile, food inflation based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) dipped to 9.05% in August against 9.27% the previous month. Notably, the rate of price rise in the 'meat and fish' segment stood at 16.50%. Inflation for eggs, vegetables, pulses and products, and spices remained in double digits at 10.11%, 11.41%, 14.44%, and 12.34% respectively. Meanwhile, inflation for fruits stood at 1%.

