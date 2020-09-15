In a bid to help make planet Earth a greener and less polluted place to live, Facebook has announced a new 'Climate Science Information Center' for its main app. The feature will create public awareness by taking relevant information on climate change - and its impact - to billions of people using the social network. Here is all you need to know about it.

Inspired from the COVID-19 info center announced earlier this year, the new hub for climate change will bring you science-based data, figures, facts, and news on global warming, and its impact. The information featured in this section will be curated from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and their global network of partners, including the UN Environment Programme, NOAA, World Meteorological Organization, and others.

The action comes in light of widespread criticism of Facebook's lax measures against climate change misinformation. A number of environmentalists, policymakers, and climate scientists have called the Mark Zuckerberg-led company out for failing to stop the spread of climate change propaganda and pseudoscience. Notably, Facebook has also drawn flak for creating "loopholes for climate misinformation" by not fact-checking content billed as an opinion.

Facebook, on its part, has emphasized that only opinions and speeches given by politicians are exempted from climate change fact-checking. "Our fact-checkers can and do rate climate science content — there has never been a prohibition against doing so. Simply labeling a piece of content as an op-ed or editorial does not make it ineligible for fact-checking," the company told The Verge.

