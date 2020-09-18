In a major move, the US government has announced the decision to ban popular Chinese services TikTok and WeChat. The action, according to a report in Reuters, will go into effect from Sunday (September 20), in compliance with the executive orders US President Donald Trump had issued over a month ago. Here is all you need to know about it.

Orders Ban on business transactions with TikTok, WeChat

On August 6, Trump had issued executive orders to ban business transactions with WeChat and TikTok, over national security concerns. The order was set to go into effect in 45 days, and now, sticking to that timeline, the US Department of Commerce is banning both the apps. The prohibition, it says, is aimed at eliminating access to the services while reducing their functionalities.

Quote This is what US Department of Commerce Secretary said

"Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party," said US Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Downloads, updates to be blocked from Sunday

Among the restrictions imposed, TikTok, WeChat apps have to be removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the US. The platforms will be restricted from distributing or maintaining the apps, their code, or updates. This will block fresh downloads/updates of both the apps, although existing users might be able to continue using the current versions on their phones.

Other impact Other restrictions will also be imposed

Along with blocking access to the apps, the Department's order bans US companies from using WeChat "for the purpose of transferring funds or processing payments within the US." Plus, companies providing internet hosting services, content delivery network services, and arranged internet transit or peering services will not be allowed to enable the functioning or optimization of the mobile application in the US.

Code use Use of TikTok, WeChat's code or services restricted

Finally, the order also prohibits US firms from using TikTok and WeChat's code, functions, or services in any software or service that has been developed and/or is accessible within the US. For TikTok, all the restrictions, except the main one that requires removal from app stores, will be going into effect from November 12, which is the service's deadline to divest its US operations.

TikTok's effort TikTok's parent is racing to address the concerns

Meanwhile, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has been racing to get Trump administration's concerns resolved by getting an American company in the loop for the platform's US operations. The US government has demanded an outright sale of the operations and the user data, but ByteDance is reportedly roping in Oracle as TikTok's technology partner, with a few other American companies taking minority stakes.

Information If deal is approved by US, ban would be removed