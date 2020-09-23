After a long wait, Apple has finally opened its online store in India. The website went live today (September 23) and will let you shop Apple's entire range of products, starting from the iPhones, Macs to Watches, directly from the company. But, are there any benefits of shopping directly from the American company instead of Indian retailers? Let's find out.

Shift For 10 years, Apple sold through third-party sellers

Apple launched the first iPhone in India over a decade ago, but all throughout this time, the devices from the company have been sold only through e-commerce platforms or select authorized retailers. Today's launch of the official online store comes as a way to sell directly, control branding, and win customer loyalty to make inroads more effectively in the world's fastest-growing smartphone market.

Benefits No products discounted, but other notable benefits

Interestingly, Apple will keep the premium feel of its brand on the Indian store, and hence it won't offer any discount on the listed products' MRP, be it an iPhone or even a standard case. However, it has listed a few benefits of shopping directly, starting with specialist support through chat/call. They can easily guide you on new products, in both English and Hindi.

Trade-in You can also trade-in your existing phone

Apple is also giving customers an option to trade-in their existing phone for a new iPhone. The company has promised up to Rs. 35,000 credit, which can be used to reduce the value of new iPhones, upon trade-in. However, it must be noted that not all phones are eligible for trade-in, and the final credit value will be determined according to device's configuration, age.

More benefits Student discounts on Macs/iPads, cashback, and more

Among other things, Apple's online store is offering iPads and Macs with enticing student discounts as well as a 6% additional cashback (up to Rs. 10,000, until October 16) on purchases made from HDFC credit cards. The minimum order value should be more than Rs. 20,900. You can also opt for AppleCare+ extended warranty which will make your future damage repairs more affordable.

Contact-less delivery, free returns, multiple payment options

Finally, you get standard e-commerce benefits on Apple's online store, like contact-less delivery, multiple payment options, and free returns. Apple claims orders will be shipped in 24-72 hours, but in some particular cases, it shows longer shipping durations. Still, if you want to custom-configure your Mac on purchase, it is the only place to go, given that third-party sellers only sell pre-configured variants.

Information Physical retail locations also on the way