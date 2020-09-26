Anil Ambani, once the world's sixth-richest man, told a court in London that he sold his jewelry to meet legal costs and that his expenses are being borne by his family, reports said on Saturday. The ex-billionaire made these submissions before a high court in London, in connection to loan-repayment to three Chinese banks. He was told in May to return over $700 million.

Context Backstory: Anil took loan from three Chinese banks for RCom

The business tycoon took a loan from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (Mumbai Branch), China Development Bank, and Exim Bank of China for Reliance Communications in 2012. He gave a personal guarantee, but years later the venture failed and RCom is now in the middle of insolvency proceedings. Thereafter, the lenders approached the London court, seeking orders for Anil.

Order In May, court ordered Anil to repay money, he didn't

On May 22, 2020, Justice Nigel at the Commercial Division of the High Court, ordered Anil to honor the deal and repay the money. He was given a deadline of June 12, 2020. When he failed to pay up, the court asked him to list his assets worth over $100,000; bank statements, and the list of credit card transactions in the last 24 months.

What happened Anil appeared virtually, was grilled about his assets and liabilities

Now, in Friday's proceedings, Anil was questioned about his liabilities, his luxurious lifestyle, and the help he has received from his brother, business magnate Mukesh Ambani. He had requested the hearing to be held privately, which the judge assumed was because Anil wanted to save himself from embarrassment. The 61-year-old maintained his net worth was negative, a claim countered by the Chinese banks.

Details Credit card swipes at Dolce & Gabbana came under scanner

Bankim Thanki, the legal representative of the three Chinese banks, said the information he provided about his wealth was incomplete. The lawyer said Anil used credit cards at Harrods, Dolce & Gabbana, and Harvey Nichols. Anil claimed the card was swiped by his mother Kokilaben Ambani. He didn't furnish a credit card statement because he wasn't using one, he told the court.

Claims I don't lead a lavish lifestyle, Anil claimed in court

Thanki asked Anil about the yacht he gifted his wife, Tina Ambani. The businessman said the yacht was unused for many years and added that he lived a humble lifestyle. "I do not drink...I do not smoke. Any suggestion of a lavish lifestyle is the creation of media," he said. When asked about the artworks he owns, Anil said he possesses only one.

Loan Mother and son gave loans to Anil

Anil was also grilled about the $66 million loan he received from his mother. He maintained he was unaware of the terms of the loan, but claimed it wasn't a "gift." It also came to the court's notice that he took a loan, to the tune of crores, from son Anmol. Thanki asked if Anil moved assets in Tina's name to deliberately mislead creditors.

Details Anil accepted he was living rent-free in brother's property