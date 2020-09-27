Chinese automaker Polestar is gearing up to introduce a new electric car into its stable, but it won't be the long-awaited Polestar 3 SUV. The Volvo-owned electric car maker has announced that it is bringing a gorgeous Android-powered concept sedan (unveiled earlier this year) to life. It's called Polestar Precept. Here is all you need to know about it.

Sustainable design A sustainable design you would love

Polestar Precept is a sleek sedan with sustainable interiors, made largely out of recycled and reclaimed material. The vehicle packs interior panels, seatbacks, and certain exterior elements made out of flex-based composites. Plus, its seats have been "3D-knitted" from recycled plastic bottles, bolsters and headrests are made from recycled cork vinyl, while carpets are made out of reclaimed fishing nets.

Features Semi-autonomous driving also being targeted

Polestar, which has only launched two cars to date, has not mentioned the specifications or the powertrain of the new Precept, although the vehicle will be focusing on semi-autonomous driving with "increased driving assistance" through LiDAR, bundled with a camera and radar sensor. Details like battery size, range on a single charge, and pricing of the electric sedan also remain unknown at this stage.

Android automotive Deeper integration of Android Automotive

For in-car experience, Precept will have tight integration with Android Automotive - a variant of Google's mobile OS tailor-made for car dashboards. It will independently offer functions of Android Auto as well as control vehicle-specific elements like Air Conditioning. The Verge reports that it will also be able to recognize the approaching driver and automatically bring their frequently-used apps/settings at the front and center.

Production Production at a new carbon neutral facility in China