After buses, flights, and movies, Amazon is expanding into the train ticketing category. The Jeff Bezos-led retail giant has partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to let people in the country book tickets directly from the Amazon app. And, they are also offering some interesting benefits with the same. Here is more about it.

Feature Available on mobile web and Android

Amazon has launched the train ticketing service, but the roll-out is moving in a phased manner. On a dedicated page for the service, the e-commerce giant notes that the facility is available only for people using Amazon's Android app or the company's mobile website. The iOS version will also get the feature 'soon', the company says, without quoting any timeline for the launch.

Benefits Several benefits for booking via Amazon

Highlighting the benefits of booking a train ticket through its platform, Amazon says that users will not have to pay any service or payment gateway charges (initially). Moreover, the passengers' information will be saved so they can quickly select their details while booking a general/tatkal quota ticket. There will also be the option of one-click payments and instant refunds using the Amazon Pay wallet.

Working Works just like other booking experiences on Amazon

To book a train ticket, just select the 'Trains' option in the Amazon Pay section and enter the source and destination stations with travel dates. Then, from the list of resulting trains, which can be sorted by timings, duration, availability, pick one, and select the class. From there, you just have to fill in IRCTC account, passenger details, and proceed to the payment page.

Cashback Cashback offers also available