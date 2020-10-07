Google is facing a new antitrust case in India. The matter ties to the company's alleged abuse of the Android TV platform in the country's smart TV market, which has been hitting other players looking to sell smart televisions. It is the fourth antitrust case against the internet giant in India. Here is more about it.

After speaking to people familiar with the matter, Reuters found that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been investigating claims that Google is turning Android TV into a walled garden. Specifically, Google has been accused of engaging in anti-competitive practices by stopping other companies "from using both the Android system and a modified version of it on different devices they make".

The case pertains to companies like Xiaomi and TCL, both of which have signed contracts to use Android in their products. They allege that Google is pushing the agreements to keep them from using the software of Google's rivals like Amazon. This means if the company sells smartphones based on Google's Android, it cannot sell smart TVs running the Amazon Fire TV system.

Since CCI filings are not disclosed publicly, more details of the case are still under wraps. The lawyers confirmed that Google is facing the charges but denied to provide any specific details. However, the third person familiar with the case did say that CCI has sought written responses from Google, and the company has asked for more time to explain its side.

