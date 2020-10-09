Amazon is set to kick-off its Great Indian Festival sale in India on October 17. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer attractive discounts on a range of products including some of the popular smartphones. To further sweeten the deals, Amazon will also provide an extra 10% instant discount on payments through HDFC Bank Cards, exchange offers, and easy no-cost EMI options.

Information Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale

Like other exclusive sale events and deals, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Sale. All the deals and offers will go live for Prime members on October 16 at 12 pm.

Deal #1 OPPO Find X2

In the sale, the Find X2 will be listed at Rs. 64,990 (MRP: Rs. 69,990) along with an extra discount of Rs. 18,000 on prepaid transactions. It offers a bezel-less design with a punch-hole cut-out and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen. The handset packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information OPPO Find X2 offers a 48MP triple rear camera setup

The OPPO Find X2 has a triple rear camera unit, including a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Deal #2 Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be available at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 71,000) along with up to 9-months of no-cost EMI. The phone offers a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an IP68 build quality, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it houses an Exynos 9820 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/512GB of storage, and a 3,400mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the Samsung Galaxy S10?

The Galaxy S10 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 10MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper.

Deal #3 Vivo S1 Pro

The Vivo S1 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 18,990 (MRP: Rs. 24,990) along with extra Rs. 2,000 off under smartphone exchange offer. The handset has an all-glass body and bears a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a built-in fingerprint reader. It draws power from a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Vivo S1 Pro offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo S1 Pro has a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) camera.

Deal #4 OPPO A52

Lastly, the OPPO A52 (6GB RAM variant) will be listed at Rs. 13,990 (MRP: Rs. 19,990). The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 665 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information OPPO A52 offers a versatile quad rear camera system