In a bid to attract buyers this festive season, Amazon is all set to kick-off its Great Indian Festival sale on October 17. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer unmissable deals on some of the best-selling OnePlus smartphones including the 8 Pro, 8, 7T Pro, and 7T. Amazon will also provide an extra 10% discount with HDFC Bank Cards. Take a sneak-peek.

Phone 1 OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T will be available at Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999) along with an additional Rs. 2,000 off on smartphone exchange offer. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 3,800mAh battery.

Information OnePlus 7T has a 48MP triple camera

The OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone 2 OnePlus 7T Pro

In the sale, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be listed at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 53,999) along with an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange. The handset bears a 90Hz 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a built-in fingerprint reader. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 7T Pro offers a motorized pop-up selfie camera

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple rear camera unit including a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Phone 3 OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 (12GB/256GB model) will be available at Rs. 44,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999) along with up to 6-months of no-cost EMI offer. The device has a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an under-screen fingerprint scanner. It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Information OnePlus 8 features a 48MP triple camera

The OnePlus 8 bears a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone 4 OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro will not see any price-drop (MRP: Rs. 54,999) but buyers will have the option to avail 6-months of no-cost EMI. The phone flaunts a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with an IP68 build quality. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the OnePlus 8 Pro?