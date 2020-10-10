Ahead of the Big Billion Days festive sale, e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the 'Launchpad' internship program for students in India. The initiative calls college-going students from different parts of the country to work at Flipkart for a few weeks and earn up to Rs. 22,500 in the process. Here is all you need to know about it.

Program Program to help students train and earn

Announced a few hours ago, the Launchpad program invites undergraduate students from tier-2 cities and beyond to work across key supply chain functions at state-of-art Flipkart facilities in India. The company says that the hands-on experience from the program will help students gain "critical skills in supply chain management" and create "an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry" in the long run.

Statement Students will understand processes forming backbone of e-commerce

In a statement, Flipkart said, "Launchpad is designed to introduce students to work in Flipkart's supply chain and help them understand the processes that form the backbone of e-commerce." "Students will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management while following strict practices that prioritize their health and safety. This includes mandatory thermal screening before entering the facilities, maintaining social distancing," it added.

Details Internship will run for 45 days

The internship program will run for 45 days and the students will be paid about Rs. 500 for each day. Notably, the payout will be based on local labor and state laws, which means that in some cases the students will be able to make up to Rs. 600 per day. Hence, it's an opportunity to earn between Rs. 22,500 to Rs. 27,000.

Do you know? Institutes selecting students for the program

Flipkart added in the statement that it is working with educational institutes across 21 locations including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana), and many more to identify meritorious students, and help them join the program.

Advantage This will also boost Flipkart's functions during festive sales