As children, we all have our fascinations, be it with books or food or simply with colors. When asked from well-known makeup artist Aditya Kumar Sharma about why he chose makeup as his passion, his answer came from a similar childhood fascination. "I love to play with colors as it allows a lot of creativity," he said. Here is more about him.

Details Aditya loved makeup since his childhood

Hailing from Lucknow, Aditya loved makeup since his childhood. He proudly says he is a self-taught makeup artist with a passion for creation. Aditya was always aware that the path he was choosing was unconventional and difficult, but what mattered was that it was his own. He also kept on sharpening his technique by attending various courses and seminars with skilled makeup artists.

Details He has also worked as a freelance makeup artist

Aditya has also worked as a freelance makeup artist in India and even abroad. In fact, his consistency and persistence have helped him won several awards. He believes that makeup can make any person more beautiful or handsome and confident at any age. He also believes in training people and aspirants like him so that this profession doesn't look like anything small to people.

Awards Aditya worked for many reputed companies, award shows

Aditya has been awarded by actor Raveena Tandon at a very young age. Furthermore, he has worked for many big and reputed companies and franchises like Zee TV, SaReGaMaPa, and many other award shows and photoshoots. He also won the title of best bridal makeup artist, presented by none other than actor-model Dia Mirza.

Statement Aditya says he'll keep evolving as makeup industry keeps changing