LTC cash voucher scheme meant to stimulate spending
The LTC cash voucher scheme makes government employees eligible for cash amounting to leave encashment, and three times the ticket fare. They can use this cash to purchase items attracting at least 12% GST.
To note, government employees get LTC every four years for a destination of their choice and their hometown.
With travel restrictions in place, the government is compensating them this way.
Details
Special Festival Advance of Rs. 10,000 also announced
In yet another step, the Special Festival Advance Scheme for government employees was restored as a one-time thing.
Under this scheme, employees can receive an interest-free advance of Rs. 10,000. The advance, in the form of a prepaid RuPay Card, will be recovered in ten installments.
Sitharaman said the Centre will bear the banking costs linked with this scheme.