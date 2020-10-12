-
12 Oct 2020
2020 Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top-deals on Realme smartphones
Written by
-
Flipkart is all set to kick-off its Big Billion Days sale in India. Under the sale, which will be held from October 16-21, the e-commerce giant will offer attractive deals on some of the best-selling Realme smartphones.
To further sweeten the deals, Flipkart will also provide an extra 10% discount on SBI Bank Cards.
Take a sneak-peek.
-
-
Phone #1
Realme C15
-
The Realme C15 will be up for grabs at Rs. 8,499 (MRP: Rs. 11,999).
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
-
Information
Realme C15 has a 13MP quad rear camera
-
The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
-
Phone #2
Realme 6
-
In this sale, the Realme 6 will be listed at Rs. 13,499 (MRP: Rs. 17,999), which includes an additional Rs. 500 off on exchange or prepaid orders.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.
-
Information
Realme 6 offers a 64MP quad rear camera
-
The Realme 6 sports a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
-
Phone #3
Realme X3
-
The Realme X3 will be available at Rs. 21,999 as against its marked price of Rs. 26,999.
The handset has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
-
Information
What's the camera like on the Realme X3?
-
The Realme X3 has a quad rear-camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.
-
Phone #4
Realme X50 Pro
-
Lastly, the Realme X50 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 36,999 (MRP: Rs. 41,999).
The flagship handset features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and a built-in fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
-
Information
Realme X50 Pro features a total of six cameras
-
The X50 Pro has a quad rear-camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.