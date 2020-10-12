In a bid to attract buyers this festive season, Flipkart is all set to kick-off its Big Billion Days sale in India on October 16. Under the sale, which will end on October 21, the e-commerce giant will offer eye-catching deals on some of the best-selling POCO smartphones. Notably, Flipkart will also provide an extra 10% discount with SBI Bank Cards. Take a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 POCO M2

In the sale, the POCO M2 will be available at Rs. 10,499 (MRP: Rs. 12,999). The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information POCO M2 has a 13MP quad rear camera

The POCO M2 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 POCO M2 Pro

Under the sale, the POCO M2 Pro will retail at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999). The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the POCO M2 Pro?

The POCO M2 Pro features a quad rear camera unit including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Phone #3 POCO X2

The POCO X2 will be up for grabs at Rs. 16,499 (MRP: Rs. 18,999). The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. At the heart, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information POCO X2 sports a 64MP quad rear camera

The POCO X2 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 20MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera.

Phone #4 POCO X3

Lastly, the POCO X3 will be available at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,999). The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information POCO X3 has a 64MP quad rear camera