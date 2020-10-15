Flipkart has kicked-off its Big Billion Days sale in India starting today for Flipkart Plus members. For other users, the sale will go live starting tomorrow i.e. October 16. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive deals on Apple and Samsung smartphones. To further sweeten the deals, Flipkart is also providing an extra 10% instant discount on SBI Cards. Take a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 Apple iPhone Xr

In the sale, the iPhone Xr is available at Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,500) along with up to Rs. 16,400 additional discount on exchange. The smartphone bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen and an IP67 build quality. It draws power from an A12 Bionic chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,942mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.

Information Apple iPhone Xr has a single 12MP rear camera

The iPhone Xr offers a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera and a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies, it packs a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is listed at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 77,999) along with an additional discount of Rs. 15,000 under Flipkart's Smart Upgrade plan. The handset has a 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy S20+ offers a versatile quad rear camera system

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth sensor. On the front, it packs a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy Note10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is up for grabs at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 85,000). The device has a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it draws power from an Exynos 9825 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the Note10+?

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ features a quad rear camera system comprising a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth lens. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) camera.

Phone #4 Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs. 79,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,600) along with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,400. The smartphone sports a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) XDR OLED screen with an IP68 build quality and Face ID biometric system. It is fueled by an A13 Bionic chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,046mAh battery.

Information iPhone 11 Pro: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers