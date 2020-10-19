Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 06:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a new smartphone without denting your wallet, this might be a good opportunity. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB/64GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering an attractive exchange offer with an extra Rs. 1,000 discount and up to Rs. 1,500 off with HDFC Bank Cards.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB/64GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999). You can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off by making payment through HDFC Bank Cards.
You can also get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 by exchanging an old handset on Amazon. Notably, this is a limited period deal and it will end at 11:55 pm tonight.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.