If you are planning to own a new smartphone without denting your wallet, this might be a good opportunity. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB/64GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering an attractive exchange offer with an extra Rs. 1,000 discount and up to Rs. 1,500 off with HDFC Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB/64GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999). You can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off by making payment through HDFC Bank Cards. You can also get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 by exchanging an old handset on Amazon. Notably, this is a limited period deal and it will end at 11:55 pm tonight.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood