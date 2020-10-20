Last updated on Oct 20, 2020, 04:53 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 25,001 on Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note10+ (12GB/256GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing Rs. 18,000 off with Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan and an extra discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI Cards.
The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 85,000). You can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off through SBI Cards.
In addition, if you opt for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, you will get a discount of Rs. 18,000. However, the upgrade plan is only available on Credit Cards or Credit Card EMI transactions.
The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it has a quad camera system.
The handset sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a built-in S Pen that lets you write on the screen, edit text, mark up photos, and click pictures.
The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth lens. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9825 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, Samsung Wireless DeX, and a Type-C port.
