If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 25,001 on Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note10+ (12GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing Rs. 18,000 off with Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan and an extra discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 85,000). You can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off through SBI Cards. In addition, if you opt for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, you will get a discount of Rs. 18,000. However, the upgrade plan is only available on Credit Cards or Credit Card EMI transactions.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note10+: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it has a quad camera system. The handset sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a built-in S Pen that lets you write on the screen, edit text, mark up photos, and click pictures.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth lens. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood