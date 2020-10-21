Amazon has allowed its employees who can work from home to continue doing so until June 2021. The guidance is applicable for staff members around the world. Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is the latest major tech company to extend remote working option, as COVID-19 cases surge again in US and across the globe. It had earlier allowed this option until January 2021.

"We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. "Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021."

The announcement has come weeks after Amazon revealed that more than 19,000 of its frontline workers in the US had contracted the fatal coronavirus. Notably, Amazon's warehouses have remained open and employees like delivery agents continued working during the lockdown. The move has drawn criticism from various elected officials and unions, who said the company put its employees' health at risk by doing so.

Further, the Amazon spokesperson added in the statement that the company has invested "significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer."

Through the said step, Amazon has followed in the footsteps of several tech companies which have extended their work from home policies until at least next year. In May, Twitter became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so "forever." Meanwhile, Facebook has allowed work from home option till July, while Google until June.

