If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 23,000 on the flagship OPPO Find X2 (12GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with HDFC Bank Cards. Here are more details.

The OPPO Find X2 (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 64,990 (MRP: Rs. 69,990). There is also a discount coupon of Rs. 18,000 that you can apply on the product page. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to avail an extra discount of up to Rs. 16,550. Notably, the deal will be live till tonight.

The OPPO Find X2 has a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slightly curved edges, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The OPPO Find X2 has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

