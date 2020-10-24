Last updated on Oct 24, 2020, 03:57 pm
The Finance Ministry on Saturday announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 for individual taxpayers has been extended by a month till December 31, 2020.
Earlier in May, the Centre extended the ITR deadline for FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) from July 31 to November 30 to provide compliance relief to taxpayers.
On the other hand, the last date for ITR filing for the taxpayers who are required to get their accounts audited has been extended by the government by two months till January 31, 2021.
It is essential to note that, this extension applies to those taxpayers for whom the deadline for filing returns was October 31, 2020, according to the Income Tax Act.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated, "The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was July 31, 2020] has been extended to December 31, 2020."
It added that the deadlines were extended to "provide more time to taxpayers" for filing returns.
