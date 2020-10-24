The Finance Ministry on Saturday announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 for individual taxpayers has been extended by a month till December 31, 2020.

Earlier in May, the Centre extended the ITR deadline for FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) from July 31 to November 30 to provide compliance relief to taxpayers.

Here are more details.