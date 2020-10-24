If you are looking to own a premium smartphone, this might interest you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus 7T (8GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 7T (8GB/256GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by making payment through Axis Bank, Citibank, or ICICI Bank Cards. Additionally, you can exchange your old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 16,550 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 16,449.

Design and display OnePlus 7T: At a glance

The OnePlus 7T has a premium metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue color options.

Information OnePlus 7T offers a 48MP triple rear camera system

The OnePlus 7T has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood