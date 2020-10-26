If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 8,001 on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 (8GB/256GB) model. The e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer with an extra Rs. 9,000 off and an instant discount of Rs. 7,800 with HDFC Bank Cards. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Samsung Galaxy Note20 (8GB/256GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 77,999 (MRP: Rs. 86,000). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 7,800 by making payment through HDFC Bank Cards. Additionally, you can exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 25,550 (including extra Rs. 9,000 off) and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 44,649.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20: At a glance

Samsung Note20 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a built-in S Pen. On Amazon, it is available in Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy Note20 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood