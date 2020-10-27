If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Mi 10 (8GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 8,000 with Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 10 (8GB/256GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 8,000 by making payment through Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI Bank Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 16,400 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 25,599.

Design and display Mi 10: At a glance

The Mi 10 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Coral Green, Twilight Grey, and Peach Gold color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood