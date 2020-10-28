If you are planning to own a good all-rounder smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Vivo S1 Pro (8GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing extra Rs. 2,000 off under smartphone exchange scheme and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citibank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Vivo S1 Pro (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 18,990 (MRP: Rs. 24,990). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citibank Cards. You can also avail an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 by exchanging an old smartphone. Notably, the deal will be live till tonight.

Design and display Vivo S1 Pro: At a glance

The Vivo S1 Pro features a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a diamond-shaped quad camera module. The device has a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it is offered in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo S1 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood