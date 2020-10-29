If you are planning to own an affordable smartphone, this might be a good opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi 9 Prime (4GB/64GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Citi Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Redmi 9 Prime (4GB/64GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 11,999). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Citi Bank Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 8,950. Notably, the deal will be live till tonight.

Design and display Redmi 9 Prime: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi 9 Prime features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and noticeable bezels. It houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, and Sunrise Flare color options.

Information Redmi 9 Prime has a 13MP quad rear camera system

The Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

