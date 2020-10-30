Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 05:46 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6.000 on the OPPO A52 (6GB/128GB) model.
Additionally, you can avail an attractive exchange offer, a discount of Rs. 2,500 on select bank cards, and an extra Rs. 1,000 off by purchasing the handset from seller Appario Retail.
The OPPO A52 (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 13,990 (MRP: Rs. 19,990). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 by making payment through ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Citibank Cards.
You will also get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 extra if you buy the phone from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd. Notably, the deal will end tonight.
The OPPO A52 features a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera system.
The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Twilight Black and Stream White color options.
The OPPO A52 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OPPO A52 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
