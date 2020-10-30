If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6.000 on the OPPO A52 (6GB/128GB) model. Additionally, you can avail an attractive exchange offer, a discount of Rs. 2,500 on select bank cards, and an extra Rs. 1,000 off by purchasing the handset from seller Appario Retail.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OPPO A52 (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 13,990 (MRP: Rs. 19,990). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 by making payment through ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Citibank Cards. You will also get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 extra if you buy the phone from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd. Notably, the deal will end tonight.

Design and display OPPO A52: At a glance

The OPPO A52 features a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera system. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Twilight Black and Stream White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A52 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood