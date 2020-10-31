If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6,500 on the Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on ICICI Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 22,499 (MRP: Rs. 28,999). You can avail an extra discount of Rs. 3,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,000. Notably, the deal will end tonight.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M51 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Celestial Black and Electric Blue color options.

Information Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 64MP quad rear camera unit

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood