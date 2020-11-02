Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 10:31 am
Written byShalini Ojha
In what shows how Indians are adapting to cashless transactions, the Bhim Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded over 2 billion transactions in October 2020, data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) confirmed.
To give a perspective, UPI payments took three years to reach the one-billion mark in October 2019. The next jump took merely one year.
Here's more.
As per NPCI, 2.07 billion transactions, worth Rs. 3.8 lakh crore, was recorded. The UPI transactions saw a jump of 15% from September.
"BHIM UPI has managed to change the face of person-to-person and person-to-merchant money transfers in the past few years while making them safer and more secure," NPCI tweeted on Sunday.
Coronavirus pandemic and spending during the festive season drove this surge.
