Written byMudit Dube
India's battered auto sector is finally seeing signs of recovery as more and more auto giants register exceptional growth. Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has recorded its highest ever monthly sales in October, with a stunning 35% year-on-year increase in its domestic wholesales.
The company sold 8.06 lakh units last month, wherein a little over 7.91 lakh units were purchased in India itself.
Hero MotorCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has also increased inventory at dealerships as it expects increased demand during the Diwali festival.
In October, the total dispatches of motorcycles and scooters increased by 32.5% and 59.6% to over 7,32,498 units and 74,350 units, respectively.
In September and August, the company's dispatches stood at over 6.97 lakh and 5.68 lakh, respectively.
