Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 05:47 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus 7T (8GB/256GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is offering an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with ICICI Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank Cards.
The OnePlus 7T (8GB/256GB) variant listed on Amazon at Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank Cards.
You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring the cost down by up to Rs. 12,500. Notably, the deal will end tonight.
The OnePlus 7T has a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
Further, it is offered in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue color options.
The OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 7T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
As for connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
